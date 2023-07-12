Claire Danes has given birth to a baby girl.

The 'Homeland' actress and her husband Hugh Dancy were seen out and about in New York City earlier this week pushing a black and grey stroller and now the 43-year-old star's spokesperson has confirmed the couple - who were already parents to sons Cyrus, 10, and four-year-old Rowan - have welcomed a daughter into the world.

Further details on the new arrival, including her name and date of birth, have not been disclosed.

The 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' actress previously admitted her youngest son was "categorically opposed" to having another sibling.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in January, she said: "Cyrus was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened, his name is Rowan.

"But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake. And he was categorically opposed to the idea.

"He said, ‘Yeah, no no no, I don’t like it. I like peace, Mama.’ I was like, that’s rich because that dude does not shut up!"

The youngster was so horrified at the idea of having another sibling that he suggested they give the new arrival away to a different family but Claire and Hugh, 48, found a way to win him round.

She added: "[He said to me] 'When it comes out of your tummy, we’ll give it to a family that doesn’t have a baby because we’re done.'

"He was less than thrilled but then we talked about how when the baby comes out, it’s going to be pretty dumb [and] doesn’t know a lot, [and will] need assistance and some educating. That was interesting to him.

"He liked the idea of being a condescending presence. So, now he’s a little more optimistic."