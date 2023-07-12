Tom Holland is "scared" of Hollywood and is "always looking for ways" to step back.

The 27-year-old star first started acting when he was nine, and while he loves the art of "making movies", he admitted he's not so keen on the business side.

Appearing on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, he said: "I've been really good at keeping in touch with my friends, keeping my family close, listening to the lessons, not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype.

"Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me.

"The business really scares me. I understand that I'm a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it,' he went on.

"But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

Tom admitted he has seen friends "lose themselves" in Hollywood, which has caused a strain on their personal relationships.

He added: "I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don't lose yourself.

"I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore, because they've lost themselves to this business."

The 'Spider-Man' actor explained that he tries to keep grounded by focusing on what makes him "really happy".

He said: "I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it's my friends. It's my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs.

"Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that's the stuff that I should protect."

Meanwhile, Tom and his girlfriend Zendaya - who were first linked in 2017 after meeting on the set of the 'Spider-Man' franchise - are keen to keep their relationship "as private as possible".

He said: "My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible...

"We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible."