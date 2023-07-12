Duane 'Dog' Chapman has gone on a lengthy homophonic rant and declared “Jesus was not a sissy”.

The 70-year-old reality star - who is also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter after his former show of the same name - said that people who don't attend church are to blame for “kids changing their sexuality" in a shocking tirade.

Speaking to Christian ministry founder Sharell Barrera - in the company of his wife Francie Frane - in a clip shared online, Chapman bemoaned: “For many years, these holy rollers have done just that — rolled around.

“And you see where they’ve got us now. They’ve got kids changing their sexuality. They talk about tithing more than they do about what’s going on.”

Chapman went as far as to call for people to help "stop all that" and "rebuke them" and insisted they need to be "saved".

He continued: “They’re so wacko themselves that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell. So we have to stop all that, rebuke them.”

He then said: “Jesus was not a sissy … he was not a sissy man.”

Leading to cheers of agreement from his wife and Barrera, he added: “We don’t need no more sissy men […] We need men and women that are willing to stand up against evil and speak the word of God."

The former bail bondsman then seemingly referred to Target losing a reported $9 million in the week after their Pride merchandise was boycotted.

He said: “All these guys that are backing those jokers up are taking billion-dollar beatings, they’re falling."

Taking one last jab at the LGBTQIA+ community, Chapman remarked: “He didn’t make Adam and Steve, he made Adam and Eve.

“So, that’s exactly how it is.”

The controversial character is known for his nasty rhetoric regarding many issues, mainly politics, and once called President Joe Biden "little Hitler" and accused him of stealing the 2020 election, which saw him replace Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, his 2021 wedding was almost derailed after threats of sabotage.

The TV star tied the knot for the sixth time with Francie in Colorado, but the ceremony was nearly plunged into crisis after anonymous threats.

According to The National Enquirer newspaper, there was a threat to throw paint on Francie's wedding dress and picket the ceremony.

Elsewhere, a guest reported that their car's tyres had been deflated and it was later found that they had been slashed with razor blades while another member of the wedding party claimed that vandals had left a pungent smell in their car.

The wedding had already been shrouded by a family row as the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star didn't invite his daughters Cecily and Bonnie after they accused him of making racist comments and cheating on his late wife Beth, who passed away from cancer in 2019.