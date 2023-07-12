Naomi Osaka has given birth to a baby girl.

The 25-year-old tennis ace and her rapper boyfriend Cordae revealed they were expecting their first child in January, and now it has been reported they recently welcomed their daughter into the world in Los Angeles

A source told People magazine: "They are doing well."

Naomi revealed last month she was expecting a baby girl.

She shared photos from her princess-themed baby shower, in which she posed surrounded by pink and purple balloons, and her Instagram post had a simple emoji caption featuring a smiling face and white and purple hearts.

While it is not yet known what the couple - who got together in 2019 - have named their baby, Naomi previously teased they were looking at "unique" monikers.

She told People earlier this year: "We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional."

Naomi revealed in January she would be taking a break from the tennis courts over 2023 because of her pregnancy.

She tweeted: "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023."

The former world number one - who is one of the most marketable athletes in the world - subsequently revealed her pregnancy news and confirmed that she won't return to her sport until 2024.

Naomi's post read: "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realise that life is so short and I don't take any moment for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely [heart emoji]

"PS: I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually. (sic)"