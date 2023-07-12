Microsoft is turning its attention to the UK as it looks to complete its buyout of Activision Blizzard.

Xbox has won the Microsoft vs. FTC court case which was attempting to block the acquisition, with the judge refusing to grant an induction.

The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) will still push on with its own case this summer, but in the meantime Microsoft is looking to get the UK's decision reversed.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said: "After today’s court decision in the US, our focus now turns back to the UK.

"While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA."

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also temporarily halted its appeal.

Smith added: "Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."

The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) said in its own statement: "We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report...

"In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."