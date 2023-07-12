Naughty Dog mainstay Evan Wells has announced his retirement.

The video game studio's co-president will step down at the end of 2023 after a career spanning 25 years, and he admitted it's not a decision he's taking lightly.

In a statement shared with the team and later online, he said: "This is something that I've been discussing with Naughty Dog's Studio Leadership Team for over a year, and with Neil [Druckmann, co-president] for even longer than that.

"The decision brings with it overwhelming and conflicting emotions, but I've come to realize that I'm content with my time at the studio and all that we've accomplished together over the last 25 years."

Wells is confident in the studio's future as he pointed to the team in place to continue working to a high standard.

He added: "There's never a perfect time to step away, but I'm incredibly confident that I'll be leaving the studio in the best hands.

Wells also remains excited about the studio's ongoing projects, and he noted it will be tough not seeing them through "to completion".

He said: "I couldn't be more excited about our current projects, and not getting to see those games to completion is going to be hard."

Before becoming co-president in 2005, he worked on the likes of 'Crash Bandicoot' and 'Jak and Dexter', while he also oversaw the release of both the 'Uncharted' and 'The Last of Us' franchises.