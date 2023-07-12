'Battalion 1944' developer Bulkhead is giving refunds to all of its original Kickstarter backers.

The studio behind the old school World War 2 shooter - which is also known as 'Battalion: Legacy' - has made the decision along with owner Splash Damage after realising they "couldn't fully deliver" on every they "set out to do" with the title.

The refunds are available for all original backers, regardless of pledge tier, platform or time played.

In a statement, Bulkhead CEO Joe Brammer said: "Without that initial Kickstarter support, Bulkhead wouldn't exist today.

"We want to thank our backers for believing in the project as strongly and as passionately as we did."

And Splash Damage chief Richard Jolly added: "We're not just committed to learning from these experiences, but also demonstrating it through action, and we believe this is what best respects the support and loyalty that the Battalion community has shown us."

An email is being sent to backers with more details on how to claim the refund.

The studio also referenced the console edition, which was cancelled this year, with the team acknowledging they "flew too close to the sun" with its goals.

Bulkhead will continue to work under Splash Damage, and creative director Howard Philpot has hailed this as a "new beginning" for the developer.

He said: "We feel like we've got our confidence back now. We don't feel like we have to hide any more.

"Our original believers who backed us are being repaid, and this allows us to have a new beginning."