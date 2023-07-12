A tech boss has replaced most of his staff with Artificial intelligence.

Suumit Shah, a founder and CEO of the Indian-based company Duukan shared on Twitter that he had made the “tough” decision to let go 90 per cent of his customer service workforce with the controversial and ever-expanding tech when he realised it “necessary” to do so.

He posted: "Given the state of the economy, start-ups are prioritising 'profitability' over striving to become 'unicorns', and so are we.

Suumit added that the department had been a challenging area of the business for quite some time and that he had been exploring various avenues to fix this before detailing how each customer could now have their own chatbot.

The entrepreneur also expressed his belief that AI enabled “anyone” who had “the right idea” to create a successful business.

He added: "In the age of instant gratification, launching a business is not a distant dream anymore. With the right idea, the right team, anyone can turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.”

Suumit’s revelation- who shared he was hiring for other roles - comes after Goldman Sachs issued a report that stated AI could wipe away 300 million jobs across the US and Europe but some have doubted the real number.

Carl Benedikt Frey, future of-work director at the Oxford Martin School at Oxford University told the BBC at time: "The only thing I am sure of is that there is no way of knowing how many jobs will be replaced by generative AI.

"What ChatGPT does, for example, is allow more people with average writing skills to produce essays and articles.

"Journalists will therefore face more competition, which would drive down wages, unless we see a very significant increase in the demand for such work.

"Consider the introduction of GPS technology and platforms like Uber. Suddenly, knowing all the streets in London had much less value - and so incumbent drivers experienced large wage cuts in response, of around 10% according to our research.

"The result was lower wages, not fewer drivers.

"Over the next few years, generative AI is likely to have similar effects on a broader set of creative tasks".