Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney has been diagnosed with a number of "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities".

The 46-year-old comedy star - who co-owns Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds - is set to share his "full diagnosis and prognosis" on 'The Sunny Podcast' later this month.

The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star is only making his health battles public in the hope he can help others with similar disorders and disabilities.

He tweeted: "I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!

"I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the

@thesunnypodcast

(which drops in 2 weeks)

"It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are

others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not “bad”. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true. (sic)"

The podcast episode is due to air on July 24.

Meanwhile, Rob's wife and co-star Kaitlin Olson just shot down rumours her spouse had cheated on her while in Wales.

The 47-year-old actress - who has sons Axel, 12, and Leo, 11 - hilariously tweeted last week: "It was me who had the affair.

But it was not with someone from Wales.

"It was with a whale.

"I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

And Rob quipped in his re-post: "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However some of the details are…. Incorrect."