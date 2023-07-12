Larsa Pippen was left "embarrassed" and "traumatised" when Michael Jordan said he didn't approve of her relationship with his son.

The 48-year-old reality star - who was previously married to the basketball legend's former teammate Scottie Pippen - has been dating Marcus Jordan, 32, for several months and was stunned by his dad's recent public admission.

According to TMZ, Michael was asked by photographers in Paris if he approved of the couple's romance, and after first laughing off the question, the 60-year-old retired sportsman then said a resounding "No".

Reflecting on the story being made public, Larsa said on her and Marcus' 'Separation Anxiety' podcast: "You thought it was funny. I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it.

"I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed."

Larsa had revealed earlier this year that Marcus' family was "happy" about their relationship and everyone got along well, and she was concerned people would now think she is lying, particularly because of a previous falling out between Scottie and Michael.

She said: "I think people started to think that—online they were saying that I was lying, that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine. When I would say that I felt like I didn't embellish that...

"Oh my gosh, I was traumatised... I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied."

And the reality star acknowledged the romance is likely to feel "weird" to Michael.

She added: "I do understand that it's not awkward for us to be together because it's us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was.

"I wasn't a part of that, you weren't a part of that. So, I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can't be mad. I understand."

Marcus revealed Michael had already cleared the air with him and the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star before his comments were made public.

He said: "We knew ahead of time because he called me and texted me and wanted to make sure that I didn't take anything the wrong way.

"But then when the article came out, he texted me again and he never said ‘Hell no' and that's not what the implications were."

Larsa added: "I feel good right now. I feel like we talked it through."