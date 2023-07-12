Ashley Roberts is yet to receive an invite to former Pussycat Doll bandmate Nicole Scherzinger's wedding - amid rumours she's not including any of the girls on her special day.

The 41-year-old Heart Radio presenter - who reads out the latest showbiz news on the station - has responded to a report that suggested Nicole, 45, has decided to marry former rugby player Thom Evans, 38, without the presence of her former fellow Pussycat Dolls.

She told co-host Jamie Theakston on Wednesday (12.07.23): "I got a little media sheet this morning with all the stories that are happening and it’s like 'Nicole has said that she’s not going to have The Pussycat Dolls at the wedding' none of her bandmates, not just me, she didn’t single me out, but I actually don’t know how true this is… I haven’t got an invite."

Ashley insisted she would "survive" without attending.

The pair had been dating for three years after meeting when he appeared on 'X Factor: Celebrity', and last month, Nicole revealed they are planning to wed after he popped the question while they were on a break in her native Hawaii.

Nicole shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, with Thom down on one knee as he presented her with an engagement ring.

The 44-year-old beauty simply captioned her post: "I said yes. [ring emoji] (sic)"

Thom shared the same photo on Instagram, along with another picture of them embracing with the ring on Nicole's finger, and wrote: "My Ever After."

The 'Poison' hitmaker previously admitted the COVID-19 pandemic had helped strengthen the couple's romance.

She told The Times newspaper in January 2021: "I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships—and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

"Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I'm really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship."

And Thom admitted he had felt an instant connection to the 'Masked Singer' judge.

He previously told The Sun newspaper: "People always say, ‘When you know, you know' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment.

"But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."

Nicole - who dated F1 ace Sir Lewis Hamilton before romancing Thom - previously revealed that her ideal honeymoon destination would be on the idyllic French Polynesian island.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine last December, she spilled: "I'm dying to go to Tahiti. I'd honeymoon there."