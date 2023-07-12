Barbie mania has officially hit London with a hot pink Doctor Who Tardis popping up in the British capital.

The European movie premiere for Greta Gerwig's live-action 'Barbie' film takes place at Cineworld Leicester Square later today (12.07.23), with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and more expected to attend.

And in honour of the iconic Mattel doll, London has been painted pink for 'Barbie’s Best.Day.Ever', with Barbie-themed taxi cabs, Barbie's actual Corvette car, and best of all, a 'Doctor Who' Tardis.

In a crossover no one expected, the time machine from the cult classic BBC sci-fi series has had a 'Barbie' makeover and can be seen along the banks of the River Thames, near to Tower Bridge.

What's more, select London landmarks will illuminate pink for one night only from 9.30 pm, all thanks to a partnership between Warner Bros. Studios and Visit London.

Laura Citron, CEO of Visit London commented: "Barbie is a global icon and we’re excited to partner with the upcoming movie Barbie to turn some of London's iconic landmarks pink in her honour. With so much of the film shot locally at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden and brought to life by a wealth of local creative talent who worked on the film, we're proud to celebrate London’s role in what is sure to be one of the biggest films of the year.”

Alexandra Lewis, Senior Vice President Marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery UK and Ireland, added: “Barbie is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and we’re proud to be partnering with Visit London to create a unique cultural moment for the film: turning the city pink! We’re thrilled to be able to provide the general public with a chance to celebrate the film’s upcoming release in such a fun way and visit iconic landmarks in what will surely be a night to remember.”

'Barbie' is releasing in cinemas on July 21.