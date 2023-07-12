Apple TV+ have announced their upcoming documentary series titled ‘The Super Models’ will premiere globally this September 20.

The four-part series will chronicle the rise of Cindy Crawford, 57, Christy Turlington, 54, Naomi Campbell 53, and Linda Evangelista, 58, The OG 90s supermodels.

Their mile-long legs and iconic haircuts revolutionised the catwalk making them the most coveted faces in fashion, with Linda famously once saying that she doesn’t “wake up for less than $10,000 a day.”

A teaser for the documentary shows all four legends sitting in front of a grey backdrop as they revisit their iconic career and give viewers a glimpse into the world of elite modelling and life beyond the runway.

Apple TV+ said in a press release: “[The Super Models] takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry.

“Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself.

“Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.

“Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

In a previous interview with Vogue, catwalk queen Naomi said it gave the models a chance to tell the story from their perspective: “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood.

“As models, we don’t have any rights to our image, so it feels good to be partners on our legacy – and in our own words.”