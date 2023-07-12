Anthony Michael Hall has secretly been a dad for more than a month.

‘The Breakfast Club’ actor, 55, quietly welcomed his and his 32-year-old actress wife Lucia Oskerova’s son – who they have called Michael Anthony Hall II – on 1 June but he has only now spoken about the joy of being a parent.

He told People: “That first month of parenting is pretty wild. It’s the craziest time, but it’s the best time.

“Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep.”

Anthony also joked his “big boy” has “some appetite”, adding: “In between his breastfeeding, I get to give him his bottles.”

He said he knew when he was a “young man” he didn’t want to start a family until “later” in life, but admitted about the new arrival: “I couldn’t be happier (now.) Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed. I’m excited. My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in.”

Anthony and Lucia revealed in February she was pregnant, when she was six-and-a-half months into her due date.

The actor said on his Instagram at the time: “My wife Lucia and I are so blessed, happy and proud to announce on this Valentine’s Day, that we are expecting our first child this summer.”

Anthony and Lucia started dating in 2016, with the actor proposing to her three years later while they were on holiday in Italy and they said “I do” in a 2020 wedding ceremony.

Despite being secretive over their son’s birth, Anthony shared updates of Lucia’s pregnancy on Instagram, saying in one post “She is now 7 months along. I thank God for her and for our precious and soon to be born son Michael. Life is a true gift. Blessed and truly thankful.”