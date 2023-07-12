Britney Spears says she had to undergo a “lot” of counselling before she felt ready to tackle writing her upcoming tell-all memoir.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, revealed the artwork for her highly-anticipated autobiography on her Instagram on Tuesday (11.07.23) and said it was coming out on 24 October, after Gallery Books – an imprint of Simon and Schuster – acquired the book after a bidding war between several publishing houses.

She has now said the highly-anticipated tome – titled ‘The Woman in Me’ and which features a topless shot of Britney from her younger days on the cover – is the result of a “lot of therapy”.

Britney told fans on her Instagram: “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon.

“I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney posted a second video on her Instagram that showed her saying a near-identical sentence, but with her husband Sam Asghari, 29, telling her she was doing “too much” in the clip.

It was followed by Britney singing The Beach Boys’ ‘Kokomo’ in a reference to her upcoming trip to Bermuda.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”

She revealed in April 2022 she was writing a book, which comes after the successful termination of her 13-year conservatorship, in which her father, Jamie Spears, controlled much of her life and her finances.

It saw Britney winning back control of her life as well as her $60 million estate in November 2021.

Gallery Books’ senior vice president and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom told People: “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The publishing house added Britney’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love and the importance of a woman telling her own story” on her terms.

It said in a press release: “(‘The Woman in Me’) is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Page Six reported last February Britney had inked a book deal with Simon and Schuster said to be worth as much as $15 million.

A source said at the time: “The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, wrote a book titled ‘Things I Should Have Said’, which the singer said was packed with lies – and led her to brand her sibling “scum”.