‚Succession‘ hat schon jetzt Emmy-Geschichte geschrieben, nachdem die drei Hauptdarsteller Nominierungen als bester Hauptdarsteller in einem Drama erhalten haben.

Die Nominierungen von Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin und Jeremy Strong markieren die meisten Nominierungen, die jemals bei den Awards für eine einzelne Show vergeben wurden. Seit der Serienpremiere im Jahr 2018 haben die ersten drei Staffeln von ‚Succession‘ 13 Emmys von 48 Nominierungen erhalten.

Jeremy (44) gewann 2020 den Hauptdarsteller-Emmy und wurde auch 2020 nominiert, wobei er seinen Co-Star Brian (77) in beiden Jahren schlug. In diesem Jahr ist die erste Hauptdarsteller-Nominierung für Kieran (40) dabei, der auch 2020 und 2022 als Nebendarsteller nominiert war. Jeremy und Kieran spielen die gequälten Söhne des Medienmoguls Logan Roy, dargestellt von Brian. Alexander Skarsgård wurde für seine Rolle als Tech-Mogul in ‚Succession‘ auch in der Kategorie ‚Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Dramaserie‘ nominiert. Die diesjährigen Emmys sind für den 18. September geplant und sollen live auf Fox gezeigt werden.

VOLLSTÄNDIGE LISTE DER NOMINIERTEN

Outstanding Drama Series

‚Andor’

‚Better Call Saul’

‚The Crown’

‚House of the Dragon’

‚The Last of Us’

‚Succession’

‚The White Lotus’

‚Yellowjackets’

Outstanding Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

‘Beef’

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – ‘The Old Man’

Brian Cox – ‘Succession’

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

Bob Odenkirk – ‘Better Call Saul’

Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’

Jeremy Strong – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – ‘Bad Sisters’

Melanie Lynskey – ‘Yellowjackets’

Elisabeth Moss – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F Murray Abraham – ‘The White Lotus’

Nicholas Braun – ‘Succession’

Michael Imperioli – ‘The White Lotus’

Theo James – ‘The White Lotus’

Matthew Macfayden – ‘Succession’

Alan Ruck – ‘Succession’

Will Sharpe – ‘The White Lotus’

Alexander Skarsgård – ‘Succession’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – ‘The White Lotus’

Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’

Meghann Fahy – ‘The White Lotus’

Sabrina Impacciatore – ‘The White Lotus’

Aubrey Plaza – ‘The White Lotus’

Rhea Seehorn – ‘Better Call Saul’

J Smith-Cameron – ‘Succession’

Simona Tabasco – ‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Martin Short – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Segel – ‘Shrinking’

Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – ‘Dead to Me’

Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Natasha Lyonne – ‘Poker Face’

Jenna Ortega – ‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – ‘Barry’

Phil Dunster – ‘Ted Lasso’

Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’

James Marsden – ‘Jury Duty’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Henry Winkler – ‘Barry’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’

Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Juno Temple – ‘Ted Lasso’

Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jessica Williams – ‘Shrinking’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – ‘Black Bird’

Kumail Nanjiani – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Evan Peters – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Daniel Radcliffe – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Michael Shannon – ‘George and Tammy’

Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan – ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

Jessica Chastain – ‘George and Tammy’

Dominique Fishback – ‘Swarm’

Kathryn Hahn – ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Riley Keough – ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Ali Wong – ‘Beef’

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Paul Walter Hauser – ‘Black Bird’

Richard Jenkins – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Joseph Lee – ‘Beef’

Ray Liotta – ‘Black Bird’

Young Mazino – ‘Beef’

Jesse Plemons – ‘Love and Death’

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Maria Bello – ‘Beef’

Claire Danes – ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales’

Camilla Morrone – ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Niecy Nash-Betts – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Merritt Wever – ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

‘The Amazing Race’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Survivor’

‘Top Chef”

‘The Voice’

Outstanding Talk Series

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

Outstanding Animated Program

‘Bob’s Burgers’

‘Entergalactic’

‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’

‘Rick And Morty’

‘The Simpsons’

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

‘The Last of Us’

‘Poker Face’

‘Succession’

‘Ted Lasso’

‘Wednesday’

‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Perry Mason’

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

‘The Bear’

‘How I Met your Father’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Schmigadoon!’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

‘Queer Eye’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

‘The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna’

‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’

‘The 65th Annual Grammy Awards’

‘The Oscars’

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘The Bear’

‘Jury Duty’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

‘Bad Sisters’

‘The Crown’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Succession’

‘The White Lotus’

‘Yellowjackets’

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Beef’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Programme

‘Love Is Blind’

‘Queer Eye’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Top Chef’

‘The Traitors’

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’

‘Dancing with the Stars

‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’

‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4’

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

‘Blindspotting’

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Schmigadoon!’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

‘Atlanta’

‘Barry’

‘How I Met your Father’

‘The Mandalorian’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Schmigadoon!’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

‘Andor’

‘The Crown’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘The Old Man’

‘Wednesday’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Black Bird’

‘Boston Strangler’

‘Dead Ringers’

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Programme

‘100 Foot Wave’

‘Secrets of the Elephants’

‘The 1619 Project’

‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’

‘Still: A Michael J Fox Movie’

‘The Territory’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Programme

‘The Amazing Race’

‘Deadliest Catch’

‘Life Below Zero’

‘Survivor’

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Outstanding Commercial

‘Apple – The Greatest’

‘Call Me with Timothée Chalamet’

‘Cost Of Beauty’ – Dove

‘Forever – The Farmer’s Dog’

‘Quiet the Noise’ – AirPods

‘R.I.P. Leon’ – Apple

‘The Singularity’ – Squarespace

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

‘The Crown’

‘The Great’

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

‘Perry Mason’

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

‘Hocus Pocus 2’

‘House of the Dragon’

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

‘The Mandalorian’

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

‘Emily in Paris’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Succession’

‘Wednesday’

‘The White Lotus’