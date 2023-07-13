Travis Barker has flown for the 30th time since his deadly plane crash and thanked wife Kourtney Kardashian for "healing" him.

The Blink-182 rocker, 47, was involved in a horrific plane crash where he was one of two survivors and four tragically died in 2008, and the Poosh founder, 44, has made it possible for the drummer to fly again and perform around the world, after years of being petrified to step foot on an aircraft.

Marking the milestone on Threads, he wrote: “Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash.

“Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash.”

And it's not only Travis she has helped, as in 2021, the musician gushed about how "proud" he was of his daughter Alabama for facing her fear of flying.

Travis, his 17-year-old daughter, and his son Landon, 19, jetted out to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for his 46th birthday, where they were joined by then-fiancée Kourtney and her kids Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, whom she has with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Commenting on their holiday snaps on Travis' Instagram page, Alabama commented: "Love you the most."

To which her father replied: "love you more ... @alabamaluellabarker I’m so proud of you for flying. (sic)"

In his 2015 memoir, 'Can I Say', Travis revealed his daughter, who was just three at the time, had foreseen that something wasn't right with the plane.

Travis - who has his two kids with second wife Shanna Moakler - recalled: "[She] just kept saying, ‘The roof's gonna come off.'

"Dad, the roof's gonna come off."

In August of that year, the 'Feeling This' hitmaker took his first flight to the same destination, Cabo San Lucas, on a private flight.

And he revealed that it was Kourtney who convinced him to overcome his fear of flying.

He said: "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much travelling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

And Travis conceded that his partner has transformed his life.

He added: "It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton.

"She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

The two pilots and Travis' security guard and assistant died in the crash.

The 'What's My Age Again?' rocker spent 11 weeks hospitalised after sustaining third-degree burns on more than half of his body. He also had 27 surgeries.

The plane was flying back to Los Angeles from South Carolina.