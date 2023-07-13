Patrick Mahomes was among the big winners at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

The 27-year-old American footballer picked up the Best Athlete in Men's Sports accolade and the Best NFL Player prize at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Wednesday (12.07.23), and he thanked his teammates and coaches for "making [him] look good" during the NFL season, in which he led the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl win.

Upon accepting the Best Athlete prize, Mahomes - who has daughter Sterling, two, and seven-month-old son Patrick, who he calls Bronze, with his wife Brittany - told the ESPYs crowd: "It was an incredible season, many ups, many downs.

"I have to thank my teammates, my coaches, basically just making me look good. I'm the quarterback, I just throw the ball and they make it all work.

"I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here.

"I have to thank my family; Brittany, Bronze and Sterling. I'm glad that all that hard work is paying off. they're making me the guy that I am, the man that I am, so I want to thank them.

"And finally, Chiefs Kingdom. Chiefs Kingdom, I truly believe, is the best fan base in the world. We're going to do this thing again, we're going to keep this thing rolling. I appreciate all y'all."

Two-time Super Bowl winner Mahomes was also celebrating when the Chiefs won the Best Team gong at the ESPYs.

Soccer star Lionel Messi was also a big winner on the night, winning the Best Championship Performance prize, for inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory last year, and he also scooped the Best Soccer Player accolade.

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin was named the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić landed the Best NBA Player award.

Other big winners included Scottie Scheffler taking home the Best Golfer prize, and Novak Djokovic - who is currently competing to win his eighth Wimbledon title - won Best Tennis Player.

2023 ESPY Awards Winners:

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Best Championship Performance

Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final

Best Comeback Athlete

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Play

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century

Best Team

Kansas City Chiefs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Best WNBA Player

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Jon Jones

Best Boxer

Claressa Shields

Best Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Golfer

Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic

Special Awards

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Liam Hendriks

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Pat Tillman Award for Service

Buffalo Bills Training Staff

Sports Humanitarian Awards

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Lauren Holiday (retired U.S. Women’s National Team)

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

San Antonio Spurs

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

Dr. Richard Lapchick