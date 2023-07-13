Kat Graham and Darren Genet have broken up just over a year after getting engaged.

The former 'Vampire Diaries' star and the producer and director went their separate ways a few months ago, but the pair have wished each other "nothing but the most happy and beautiful life".

Kat wrote on Instagram Stories: "After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together.

"The engagement ended a few months ago. He's a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life."

In May 2022, Kat's rep confirmed the pair had got engaged when they were on holiday in Mexico to celebrate Darren's 52nd birthday.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE: "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."

The pair started dating in 2017, and while they kept their relationship largely private, Kate posted a few pictures of the pair smooching on social media over the years.

In December 2021, she shared a snap of her and Darren kissing in front of their Christmas tree.

She wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone!!!!! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness. (sic)"

In August 2021, the star - who played Bonnie Bennett on The CW supernatural drama series from 2009 to 2017 - shared a snap of herself sitting on Darren's lap, while she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

She added the caption: "My brilliant amazing talented love! Finally ready to show the world what we’ve been working on for 4 years… TOMORROW. (sic)"