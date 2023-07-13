Jason Reitman has led tributes to 'The Hangover' producer Daniel Goldberg, who has died aged 74.

The 45-year-old director - the son of late filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in 2022 aged 75 - has praised his dad's friend Goldberg for being one of the "kindest and most gentle souls" he has known.

In a piece for Deadline, he wrote: "Dan Goldberg is the writer and producer of some of your favourite films.

"He made a career of dangerous outsider comedies that often-challenged comfort zones, yet he was one of the kindest and most gentle souls I’ve ever known. This morning, he passed away in Los Angeles."

Goldberg was known for producing 'The Hangover' film franchise - which starred Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Ken Jeong - as well as 2003 class movie 'Old School'.

Reitman also admitted Goldberg was like a father figure to him, and he worries he didn't thank him enough "for his generosity".

He added: "He read every script I ever wrote. Even the really bad ones that didn’t deserve the light of day. He offered me nothing but insight and kindness. I fear I never thanked him enough for this generosity. He offered me encouragement as much as anyone I ever met and gave me confidence when I needed it most.

"When my father passed in 2022, I would hug Danny every chance I got, because he felt like my father. Same kind eyes. Same build. Same shoulders to rest my head on."

Goldberg is survived by his film producer wife Ilona Herzberg.

Reitman added: "Together, they told stories, saw movies and travelled the world. In many ways, I have always felt that my sisters and I were their children. I can only hope they felt the same way.

"Please watch one of Dan Goldberg’s movies this week and laugh so loud that he hears you in heaven."