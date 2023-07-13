Maya Jama’s stylist says she’s “fun, playful and sexy”.

The ‘Love Island’ host, 28, who took over fronting the ITV2 dating show earlier this year, has covered the August cover of British Vogue, but before her rise to fame, the presenter was known for her attention-grabbing ensembles – masterminded by is Rhea Francois, a Guyanese-British stylist based in North London, who has been Maya’s long-standing collaborator.

Rhea told Vogue: “I met Maya through assisting stylist Alizé Demange – mine and Maya’s dynamic just naturally grew, so Alizé gave me her blessing to take over styling Maya exclusively.

“We work so well together – she’s fun, playful and sexy, which I love – and when she has an idea, I take it away to think of how best to execute it in a way that feels her. My job is about making sure Maya looks and feels her best, most authentic self.”

One of Maya’s most striking recent looks was displayed during the opening scene of the first episode of summer 2023’s ‘Love Island’, where the presenter made a grand entrance on a yacht – wearing a white halter-neck gown with a scooped back.

Rhea said: “I thought a modern twist on this sexy yet sophisticated vibe would involve showcasing the work of an exciting young talent like George Trochopoulos.”

Another standout moment dressing Maya this year was when she created her outfit for the 2023 BRIT Awards.

She said: “I absolutely loved the two looks – one was a black strapless Schiaparelli dress from the Haute Couture spring/summer 2020 collection, and the other was a silver cut-out dress by Georges Hobeika from the autumn/winter 2023 collection.

“It was a significant moment for me, because I’ve always wanted to dress Maya for the Brit Awards.”

She added about Maya’s August Vogue shoot: “I’m so excited for Maya, as I feel like she’s the first in her lane to ever get a Vogue cover – I’m over the moon, so proud and can’t wait to see the opportunities that come her way.”