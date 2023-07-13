Cardi B keeps her children "constantly" around her family.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is determined Kulture, four, and 22-month-old Wave - who she has with husband Offset - recognise her Caribbean heritage and the New York neighbourhood where she grew up as vital parts of their own identities.

She told InStyle.com: “I make sure my kids are constantly around family and I bring them back home with me to the Bronx.

“My kids knowing their grandparents and the community I grew up in is an important part of their identity.”

Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar - particularly enjoys gathering with her family for a meal together.

She said: "My favourite memory is eating together as a family. There are a lot of personalities at the table. I want my kids to know how important these moments are, being with family, and to cherish them.”

The 30-year-old star's favourite childhood memories including watching her mother and grandma cook, and she loved nothing more than sancocho, a stew-like Caribbean soup.

She said: "My grandma makes the best sancocho. We only have it on special occasions.

“Oh! I can just dream about it right now.”

And now she's a mom herself, Cardi loves to cook for her own family.

She said: “I’m a busy parent myself, and I still love to cook for my family when I can.

"[Kulture] likes a chimi, [which is] a nice Dominican burger with fritura on the side. She loves it all."

Meanwhile, the 'WAP' hitmaker is keen to find a "hidden gem" she can collaborate with and help introduce to the world.

She said: "I love collaborating with other female rappers. There’s so much talent and hidden gems who just need to be out there in the world. And I love being a part of that."