Elon Musk is facing a class action lawsuit from a former human resources executive at Twitter.

Courtney McMillian filed the case against the company – bought last year by Tesla billionaire Elon, 52, for $44 billion – alleging it failed to pay approximately $500 million it owed in severance pay to former staff.

The complaint claims Twitter owner Elon was aware of the severance plan before he terminated thousands of staff but resisted the “expense”.

It is the latest in a series of legal actions against Twitter following the mass layoffs that occurred after Elon’s acquisition of the company.

According to the lawsuit, the layoffs affected around 6,000 individuals.

The severance plan at Twitter stipulated workers would receive a minimum of two months’ base salary in severance pay, along with a cash contribution towards health insurance and other benefits. Senior employees, including Courtney, were entitled to six months’ base salary in severance pay, plus an additional week for each full year of experience.

But the complaint states that employees received “at most” three months’ pay after being terminated.

It included one month of severance pay and an additional two months' worth of pay to comply with a US law requiring notice of firings.

Twitter, which no longer has a public relations department, did not provide a comment on the matter.

In November, dad-of-ten announced that employees would receive three months’ of pay, claiming it was “50 per cent more than legally required”.

The complaint accuses the tech titan of misleading employees regarding the company’s commitment to honouring the severance plan, resulting in some employees staying with the firm longer than they would have otherwise.

Kate Mueting, the lawyer representing Courntey, said: “Musk initially represented to employees that under his leadership Twitter would continue to abide by the severance plan.

“He apparently made these promises knowing that they were necessary to prevent mass resignations that would have threatened the viability of the merger and the vitality of Twitter itself.”