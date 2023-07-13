Roblox is coming to Meta’s Quest VR headsets.

An open beta will be available in the “coming weeks" and will see users get to experience the Quest version of Roblox on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, and the Quest 3 when that launches.

Meta wrote in a blog post: “Roblox is automatically publishing some experiences that use default player scripts to support VR devices.

“They’ve found that those experiences typically run well in VR without modifications, so they’re seeding the Roblox VR library with great content from day one.”

Roblox has 15 million “active experiences” right now.

Users can expect cross-platform play to play with other players on various platforms.