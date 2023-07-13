Kris Jenner's "favourite" episode of her family's reality shows was the one which featured the birth of her eldest grandchild.

The 67-year-old momager loves looking back at the birth of Mason Disick - which aired on a 2010 episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - because it was such a "very special" time in her life and she admitted she can't believe it's been almost 13 years since her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian had her first child.

Speaking to Mason's dad, Scott Disick, about the 12 year old's upcoming bar mitzvah, Kris said on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians': "People ask me all the time what was my favourite part in all of our episodes, all of our shows combined, and my answer will always be when Mason was born.

"Because that was a very special time for me and I was so emotional. And just being in the room when Kourtney was giving birth to Mason, my first-born grandchild, I can't believe that he's going to have a bar mitzvah, that 13 years have gone by since that time.

"It's just remarkable for me to look back. That seems like yesterday."

The episode was filmed around the time Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, was making headlines for his anti-Semitic comments, and Scott wore a Star of David necklace during his chat with Kris.

He told the matriarch: "I have to represent for my Jews these days."

Kris replied: "Thank God."

The bar mitzvah took place in December 2022, and sources revealed at the time that Scott - who also has Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with Kourtney - had taken the lead in planning the spiritual celebration.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The family had dinner together and then his party was held at Offsunset in West Hollywood.

"Scott took the lead on planning everything, and he was so happy with how it turned out. He was really proud of Mason and glad to be celebrating this milestone with him."

Kourtney is currently pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child.