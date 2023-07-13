'People are the worst': Mandy Moore captures package thief on camera

2023/07/13 16:00 (BST)

Mandy Moore had a parcel stolen from her doorstep - and caught the incident on camera.

The former 'This Is Us' star - who has Oscar, nine months, and Gus, two, with husband Taylor Goldsmith - had ordered a stroller for her youngest son and assumed the package had not been delivered until she checked the footage on her security cameras.

Mandy shared a photo of the apparent thief taking a large box rom in front of a gate and wrote on her Instagram Story: "I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went. I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason).

"This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of hill to snag them. [angry face emojis] (sic)"

Last month, Mandy, 39, paid a touching tribute to Taylor in honour of Father's Day.

She wrote alongside a series of images of the proud dad with his sons: "You were writing songs about coaching Little League well before we got married so I had *some* inkling that being a Dad was something you would excel at but I truly had no idea just how exceptional and natural you’d be until we were in it.

"I marvel at all you bring to the table- your patience, your gentle nature, your willingness to change a diaper or get up with a crying baby without me ever asking or to run around and get in the dirt with a very active toddler at any moment….your ability to get Gus to eat something he’d flat out refused with me or elicit Ozzie’s immediate laughter, your music curation for our boys- which is TOP NOTCH… I could go on and on…

"I can’t believe we get to do this parenthood journey together. The 3 of us are the luckiest to have you, T. Love you to the moon and Happy Father’s Day!!!"

Taylor replied: "I’m the luckiest dad (and husband) in the world. [heart emojis]"

