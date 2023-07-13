Margot Robbie was stunned to find out people are obsessed with her feet.

The 'Barbie' actress recalled being curious enough to Google herself and was weirest out when the site's list of suggested searches called for her to look up photos of her toes.

She told CinemaBlend: “The very first time I googled myself, You know how when you type something into google and it predicts what the rest of it’s gonna be? I had started working and I was on things and I hadn’t googled myself before and so I wrote in ‘Margot Robbie’… and before I finished writing in ‘Robbie,’ ‘Margot Robbie Feet’ came up.

"I was like, 'Margot Robbie feet? That's weird'.

"I clicked on it and realised that there was, you know like, pictures zoomed in of my feet, and people were writing about it. Someone made a video compilation of footage of my feet.”

Margot memorably used her stilleto-clad foot to push Leonardo DiCaprio away in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and infamousy rested her grubby soles on the back of the seat in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', so now she's proud that they have proven to be so iconic.

She added: “I was like ‘Oh wow! This is a thing, I didn’t realise!’ And since then you know I’ve been lucky enough to be apart of iconic films, and there’s been some shots of my feet which I think had only encouraged this notion.

“I have to say, I’m really flattered that people are excited about my feet.”

The 33-year-old star recently revealed she refused to use a foot double for the viral 'Barbie' scene in which she slipped off her high heels and remained balanced on her toes.

During an interview with 'Fandango', she explained: "It was probably about eight takes. Wasn’t that many. They are my feet. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off, so I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding onto, like, a bar. But that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera."

When asked about her perfect arches, the actress explained it could be down to childhood ballet lessons, adding: "I did ballet when I was a kid."