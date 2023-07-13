Leonardo DiCaprio wants to "take things slower" with Gigi Hadid.

The 28-year-old actor - who has previously dated the likes of Claire Danes, Gisele Bündchen, and Blake Lively - is thought to have struck up an on/off relationship with supermodel Gigi, 28, towards the end of last year and now an insider has claimed that he wants to "preserve" the relationship because he believes that there is "potential" for it to go further.

A source told this week's edition of UsWeekly: "They’re only seeing each other right now. It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it."

However, the insider went on to explain that because the 'Titanic' star and Gigi spend so much of their careers travelling the globe, their aim at the moment is to keep things "open and fluid" and that neither of them is ready to "settle down" together just yet.

The source added: "They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."

Earlier this year, an insider claimed that the Gigi - who has two-year-old Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - and Leo were inseparable at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s Annual Pre-Oscar Party, which was held in March.

A source said at the time: "Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night. There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side. Tobey hung out with Leo and Leo hung out with Gigi. Leo was only flirting with Gigi and only had eyes for her!"

The Hollywood duo were recently spotted together in Milan, but a source has insisted that the relationship between the 'Titanic' star and Gigi is strictly platonic.

In February, an insider claimed that although the two "get along well", her priorities lie elsewhere.

The source said': "The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now."