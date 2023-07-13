Kevin McHale was "in shock" when Cory Monteith died.

The 35-year-old actor is best known for having played Artie Abrams in the hit musical series and on the 10th anniversary of his co-star Cory Monteith's death from a drug overdose at the age of 31, has recalled how he was in London with his other co-star Naya Rivera - whose body was recovered from a boating accident on the same day in 2020 - were both in London when they got the news and thanked both of the tragic actors for "sharing their light" with the world before their untimely passing.

On Thursday (13.07.23), he wrote on Twitter: "10 years ago today I was in London with Naya. We immediately met up after being woken up by the worst possible news. We spent the day partly in shock, partly laughing at our memories, partly crying at the impossibility of it all. 10 years later, not a day has gone by where I don’t miss you - both of you. Thanks for sharing your light with us for as brief as it was."

Earlier that day, 'Funny Girl' star Lea Michele - who played Cory's on/off girlfriend on-screen but was together with him in real life from 2009 up until his own death - paid her own tribute, where she admitted she still "misses" him 10 years on from the tragedy.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. "