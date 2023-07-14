Khloe Kardashian loves "all of her nieces and nephews" but spends most of her time with Dream.

The 38-year-old reality star is aunt to Mason, 13, Penelope 10 and North, 10, through her sister Kourtney, 43, as well as North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm through sister Kim,42, but revealed earlier this week that she feels like a "third parent" to her six-year-old niece Dream - who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-partner Blac Chyna - and took to social media on Thursday (13.07.23) to clarify her comments.

She wrote on Instagram: "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.

"I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another.

"That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!"

The Good American founder - who has daughter True, five, and 11-month-old Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - recently admitted that she "does not have a relationship" with Dream's mother given that she unsuccessfuly sued the family for millions of dollars

Referencing the family's 2022 legal battle with Blac Chyna, which saw her lose her case after accusing them of being the reason behind 'Rob and Chyna' being axed, Khloe said on Thursday's (13.07.23) 'The Kardashians': "I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

I know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Scott Disick - who is the father of Khloe's pregnant sister Kourtney's three children - also described Khloe as "somewhat of a co-parent to Dream."

Khloe replied: Probably more than an aunt, just a third parent. The third wheel."