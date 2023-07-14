Matteo Bocelli thinks it is "quite funny" that the Kardashian sisters have been feuding about his dad.

The 25-year-old singer is the son of opera legend Andrea Bocelli - who performed at Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West in 2014 and then at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2022 - and after he became the centre of a "copying" feud, Matteo now thinks it is "funny" that the two sisters have come to blows over his dad but his "happy" to know his dad is so well "appreciated" by the reality TV dynasty.

Matteo - who also sang at Kourtney's nuptials - told People: "It's quite funny to think that two sisters were arguing because of my father and his performance. As my father said, for other weddings, I'll be available, I'll be free and I'll be super happy. I had the pleasure to meet all the family, and they're very lovely people!

"I thought it was quite fun that he was participating at both weddings. I'm proud of the fact that he's loved by many fans in general, and I'm happy as well to know that he's very appreciated by the Kardashian family."

Speaking on 'The Kardashians', Kim previously refuted Kourtney's copying claims by insisting she had many of the ideas first.

Kim said: "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f******* wedding country and my wedding performer! Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time."

Kourtney previously slammed her sister for agreeing to work with Dolce and Gabbana on a fashion show after the designers collaborated with the elder sibling on her wedding dress and looks for her guests over the course of her wedding trip.

Speaking on the show, Kourtney fumed: "It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me - that’s why she never truly asked me [about whether to do the fashion show].

"It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no."

Shortly after the drama unfolded in scenes of the Hulu reality show, Andrea himself quipped that he was "flattered" to be so "loved" by the sisters as he gave his son a shoutout.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash. I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing for you. But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well ... See you soon in Tuscany!"