Mama June's daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's cancer is terminal.

The 28-year-old reality star - who shot to fame on 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' - was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

She has had four rounds of chemotherapy to zap the "very aggressive" cancer since then, but despite the devastating diagnosis, she's "doing pretty good" and "handling" it well.

Her mom told ET: "She's actually doing pretty good. "She's handling it pretty good."

Her sister Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, 23, said: "She can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she's still able to take the kids to and from places."

Due to the chemo, she "doesn't have hair, she has no eyebrows, she doesn't have any hair on her arms or anything like that."

Although she's lost her hair, Anna is managing to deal with the sickness.

Lauryn said: "A lot of people thought that it was gonna make her sick and stuff like that, [but] she's able to bounce back pretty quick."

The younger sibling, Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 17, said: "It does wear her body down sometimes, but other than that, she's pretty good."

Anna has children Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, seven, and only the eldest knows that mommy isn't well, though she doesn't fully understand.

Lauryn said: "The 10 year old is aware, I don't think she fully understands.

"I think she understands that Mommy is sick and Mommy might not be here for a while ... She's 10, but she's a lot more mature than that because she's been raised around older people."

The youngster never leaves her mom's side.

June said: "Kaitlyn was always close with Anna, but now she doesn't go anywhere without Anna. I get that because she's thinking if Anna goes somewhere then maybe Anna might not be at the house when she gets back."

The mother-of-two is still undecided about having immune therapy or starting a clinical trial.

Her mom said: "She just wants to see how it's gonna go.

"We don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast."

The family has "accepted" that Anna could lose her battle with the horrific disease anytime and they are just taking "one day at a time".

June added: "For me, it's an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind.

"We know it's terminal.

"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission.

"We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."