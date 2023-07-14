Jimmie Allen has claimed he and his wife are"working to resolve things as a family" amid his sexual assault lawsuits.

The 38-year-old country star is being sued by an unnamed woman for allegedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment over an 18-month period while she worked at his management team.

A second woman sued Allen for sexual assault and alleged the musician continued to have unprotected sex with her despite her no longer giving her consent.

The woman - who filed a report to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police - also alleged that Allen filmed them having relations.

On Thursday (13.07.23), Allen announced that he was countersuing the accusers, the first for defamation and the latter for stealing his phone.

In a statement, he said: “This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help.

“These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”

Vowing to "clear his name", he added: “My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music."

He has vehemently denied all allegations made against him and insists the sex was consensual.

And now, Allen has claimed that despite filing for divorce in April, he and pregnant spouse Alexis Gale - with whom he already has Naomi, three, and 21-month-old Zara - are doing every they can to stay together for their family.

He told PEOPLE: “The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family."

Allen also claimed that he didn't mean to say he “wanted to fix my family first" before responding to the lawsuits publicly months later.

He told the outlet: “What I meant by ‘fixing my family first,’ was making sure their mental health and stability are OK in light of these hurtful, false allegations.

“I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK.”

Beth Fegan, an attorney representing both accusers, called Allen "a serial abuser" who needs to be "held accountable" in response to his counterclaims.

She responded to PEOPLE: "We're eager to show the court abundant evidence to the contrary, which we believe will prove that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions.

"It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation. This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation."