Faith Evans and Stevie J. have finalised their divorce - nearly two years after he initially filed.

The 'You Used To Love Me' singer, 50, and the music producer, 51, have been "restored to the status of single persons".

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple agreed to address the disposition of spousal support, lawyers fees, and how their property will be divided.

But details of the pair's agreement have not been revealed.

Court documents read: "Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent which have caused an irremediable breakdown of their marriage.

"There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling, a further waiting period, or any other means whatsoever."

Stevie filed for divorce from Faith in November 2021 after three years of marriage, and claimed at the time the pair had gone their separate ways on 19 October, 2021.

However, in December 2021, Faith filed a response and listed their date of separation as May 29, 2020, the same month Faith was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband, but the charges were later dropped.

She asked a court to deny Stevie spousal support, and also stated she wants "all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation" to be awarded to her.

The music producer had asked the court to terminate Faith's right to collect spousal support from him, and asked them to work out how much his estranged wife should hand over to him to cover his expenses.

The 'I’ll Be Missing You' singer was taken into custody in May 2020 after police were called to the Los Angeles home she shared with Stevie.

The couple were reported to have got into a heated argument, which eventually turned violent, and when cops arrived, they noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie's face.

Faith was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, and released on bond later that day.

Days prior, the producer shared a cryptic post on Instagram about pain.

It read: "Pain doesn't just show up in our lives for no reason.

"It's a sign that something in out lives needs to be changed."

The previous year, the 'Soon as I Get Home' singer and her spouse sparked speculation their marriage was in trouble after they unfollowed one another on social media.

At the time, Stevie shared a string of cryptic tweets, adding further fuel to the gossip.

They included: "Drunk people always speak their truth", "Ones insecurities can damage them", "All that glitters ain't gold" and "Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever. (sic)"

Faith - who was previously married to the late Notorious B.I.G. - has four children from three past relationships, including son Christopher with Biggie, while Stevie has six kids with five different women.

They have no children together.