A woman has been arrested on suspicion of selling drugs to Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Leandro, 19, was found dead at his apartment in New York City on July 2 throwing his whole family into mourning and now it's been reported that Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was detained by police on Thursday (13.07.23) in connection with the tragedy.

New York Post column Page Six reports Marks was charged with the distribution of narcotics and is expected to be arraigned at a court in Manhattan on Friday (14.07.23).

Leandro's mother Drena De Niro - who is Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Diahnne Abbott - previously claimed her son died after taking pills laced with fentanyl - a powerful opioid which is said to be up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

In a post on Instagram, she alleged: "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

"So for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever."

The 51-year-old actress previously confirmed his passing in an emotional post on Instagram. She wrote: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby.”