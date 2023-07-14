'Glee' star Kevin McHale was comforted by Naya Rivera following the shock death of fellow castmember Cory Monteith.

The actor has marked 10 years since Corey was found dead at a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada on July 13 2013 after suffering a drug overdose by remembering where he was when he heard the devastating news - revealing he was in London along with Naya who helped him through the difficult time before losing her own life seven years later in a freak accident on a lake in California.

In a post on Twitter, Kevin wrote: "Ten years ago today I was in London with Naya. We immediately met up after being woken up by the worst possible news. We spent the day partly in shock, partly laughing at our memories, partly crying at the impossibility of it all.”

"Ten years later, not a day has gone by where I don’t miss you - both of you. Thanks for sharing your light with us for as brief as it was."

Cory, 31, had spent years battling addiction issues and his death was ruled to have been an accidental overdose.

Lea Michele who dated Corey prior to his death also remembered him in a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of the couple together and writing: "Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy ... "

Naya went missing on 8 July 2020 after taking a boat out on Lake Piru in California with her young son. The little boy was found alone on the boat with no sign of his mum.

It sparked a major search and rescue operation and Naya's body was pulled from the water on July 13 - exactly seven years after Corey's tragic death.