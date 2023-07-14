ChatGPT’s parent company are being investigated amid concerns about misinformation.

OpenAI has received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission asking for insight into how they plan to tackle the risks it could pose to people’s reputations amid worries about the increase of Artificial Intelligence.

Sam Altman, the CEO of the Microsoft-backed venture, has outlined his intention to cooperate with the FTC’s investigation, which is looking into the chatbot and the human-like answers it gives to people’s online search queries. The tech - which does not supply users with links - is believed to be a huge department from traditional online search and has led to a series of questions about the information is gathered.

The FTC’s note has sought clarification on what measures OpenAI is putting in place to counteract its ability to "generate statements about real individuals that are false, misleading, disparaging or harmful".

The regulatory body is also attempting to gauge OpenAI’s data protection practices and how it gathers data to teach its tech, which is believed by many to possess a strong scope for copyright infringement.

Sam has tried to reassure sceptics that years of research have gone into making ChatGPT "safer and more aligned before releasing it".

He wrote on Twitter: "We protect user privacy and design our systems to learn about the world, not private individuals.”

In a follow-up tweet, he emphasised it was vital to their business that its "technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident we follow the law. Of course we will work with the FTC."

Earlier this year, Sam appeared in front of Congress and admitted it has the potential to “go quite wrong”.

He told US lawmakers: "I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong... we want to be vocal about that. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening."