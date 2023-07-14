Virgin Media is being investigated over alleged contract cancellation difficulty.

The internet giant’s conduct is being looked into by the telecoms regulator Ofcom after it received a divulge of complaints from its customers that it was tricky to end their services, with many trying to make various attempts to do so but experiencing dropped calls and long waiting times.

In response, Virgin Media said the number of issues connected to “difficulties leaving” had been slashed by half in the last year.

This is the latest in a string of issues for the Richard Branson-founded company related.

In April, they apologised for the disruption that impacted thousands of people across the UK and their ability to connect to the internet.

Two months later, a certain number of Virgin Media email users were unable to access their inbox for 36 hours on two separate occasions.

Axel Wehrle, the director of customer service, told customers: "Unfortunately a part of the hardware that manages our mailbox platform experienced a failure, which overloaded the servers and caused service disruption for some email users."

A spokesperson told the BBC: "Following a recent issue with our email service, all Virgin Media email users are able to send and receive emails as normal.

"Unfortunately a small proportion of impacted users are currently unable to view historic emails in their inboxes.

"We know that this will be frustrating for those who have important emails and documents saved in their inboxes, and we apologise unreservedly for the inconvenience this is causing.

"Fixing this issue is taking longer than we anticipated but our teams are working flat out to fully restore all historic emails as soon as possible."