'Overwatch 2' developers are working on a fix for the Lúcioball bug.

The mode was only re-launched on Tuesday (11.07.23), but a boop issue that impacts the movement of the ball has been plaguing play.

The mode is a brawl as part of Summer Games seasonal event and is a 3v3 match soccer-style game.

However, the title's executive producer Jared Neuss has reassured players that a fix is on the way with "top people" busy working away at it.

A tweet on the Overwatch Cavalry news page - the source for all the latest updates on the shooter game franchise - read: "We should soon see a fix for Lúcioball hit registration in #Overwatch2.

Shortly after the mode was re-released on Tuesday, players noticed that the boop wouldn't always affect the ball's movement. Jared Neuss reassured, "Top people are on it!"

The game has had a number of bugs.

Recently, hero Lifeweaver's control methods were improved.

The support character became the 37th playable hero to be added to 'Overwatch', and the team announced alterations to its "dash and weapon swap".

Another problematic bug saw some players receive a "lower final rank" in Season 3 than they achieved.