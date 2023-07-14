Antstream Arcade is set to bring more than 1,300 retro games to the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The influx of vintage titles has been hailed by the retro cloud gaming service Antstream - which launched in 2020 - as “Xbox’s biggest content drop in history."

Having previously supported platforms including PC, Linux, iOS and Android, Xbox gamers will be able to play golden oldies including 'Pac-Man', 'ZX Spectrum' and 'Commodore 64', and 90s classics.

Antstream founder Steve Cottam said in a statement: “Despite living in an age of incredible technology, I found it wasn’t easy enough to access the games I loved growing up and I wanted to be able to easily share scores and compete against friends.

“We believe in the preservation and accessibility of all games, the great, the impossible and the forgotten or lesser known too, I’m very proud to bring the Antstream Arcade platform to the Xbox community."

Antstream Arcade launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on July 21, and a subscription costs £29.99 (or $29.99) per month or £79.99 ($79.99) for lifetime access.