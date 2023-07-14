Rosanna Arquette has accidentally crashed her car into a California shopping centre.

The 63-year-old 'Pulp Fiction' actress is said to have been attempting to park her BMW SUV outside Point Dume Village in Malibu, California on Tuesday (11.07.23) when she accidentally sent the vehicle flying forwards hitting a number of support pillars and narrowly missing tables set up outside the Lily's Malibu restaurant.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the accident in a statement to PEOPLE, saying: "We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu."

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times: "She was a little shook up about what happened ... Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof. Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there."

Rivera added that engineers were called out to inspect the building to make sure it is safe after the car wiped out the support pillars.

Arquette - who is the sister of acting siblings Patricia and David Arquette - is not believed to have been hurt in the accident but was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Malibu/Lost Hill's sheriff's Deputy Navarro told Fox News: "It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle ... At the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries."

The outlet reported that officials have since confirmed there did not appear to be any "indication of impairment due to drugs or alcohol". An investigation into the accident is said to be pending.