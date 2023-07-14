Ty Pennington was rushed to hospital after finding himself "barely" able to breathe.

The 58-year-old star has reflected on his "interesting" week that started with him walking the red carpet and ended with him in an intensive care unit after developing an abscess that grew so large it began "closing off" his airway.

Ty took to Instagram to reassure fans he is "recovering" but wanted to explain why he hadn't commented on his team being victorious on his real estate show 'Battle on the Beach.

Alongside a photo of himself in hospital and another of him at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Barbie', he wrote: “From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting.

“I’m okay now, still recovering but I felt it looked weird that I hadn’t posted about my teams #BOTB VICTORY!! SO freaking proud of @smashingdiy and @iamstevelewis !! Will post about that next.

“To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe.

“Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver.”

The 'Rock the Block' star underwent surgery on Wednesday (12.07.23) and was allowed home the following day.

He continued: "Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU.

"Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO + Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me."

Ty signed off by urging his fans to "listen" to their bodies and seek medical help when they need to.

He added: "A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something #justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it’s good to see I was still in the right frame of mind… (pic 4) #speedosforlife (sic)"