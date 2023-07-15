Kelly Rowland's "biggest mistake" was accidentally telling the world Beyonce was having a baby girl.

The 'Motivation' hitmaker admitted it was the "worst moment ever" when she accidentally used 'she' to describe her former Destiny's Child bandmate's then-unborn baby in an interview with Us Weekly magazine back in 2011.

Kelly said on the 'Yeah, I F***** That Up' podcast: “Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey‘s baby when she was pregnant with Blue.

“That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."

Kelly admitted it was "such a mistake" but she didn't even realise she had slipped up until it became global news.

She said: “I was like, ‘What are they talking about? I didn’t say… Oh my God!’

“It was bad because it was no one’s business.

“I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was like, ‘Uh oh.’ "

Kelly let slip the news when talking about what she could "give" to Beyonce and Jay-Z's baby.

She told Us Weekly: “I think her dad is gonna give her everything anyways, all I can give her is love.

“I think she’ll be very well behaved. Her parents will make sure of that.”

The couple went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy, now 11, into the world in January 2012, and later had twins Rumi and Sir, now six.

Meanwhile, Kelly - who has Titan, eight, and Noah, two, with husband Tim Weatherspoon - also slipped up during her own pregnancy with Titan, accidentally revealing she was having a boy.

She told Fox411 at the time: “We’re very excited. So far, everything has been good. I just feel like the baby is already rotten, like literally, my Caress family has gotten him all of his little bathing stuff, his toys, it’s just so cool.

“It, it’s…aw, f*** it! It’s a boy. It’s a boy!"

She then asked her representative to call her husband and said: "Can you please tell him that I spilled the beans? I’m sorry, baby. But yes, it’s very exciting.”