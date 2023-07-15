Keke Palmer has gained a "sense of freedom" from motherhood.

The 29-year-old actress has four-month-old son Leo with partner Darius Jackson and she is amazed by the "deep confidence" she's developed since welcoming her little boy into the world.

Speaking on stage during her 'Big Boss: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life you Want' event in Washington DC on Thursday (13.07.23), Keke said: “I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body and then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn't care as much and so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn't have before.

“And it just gave me a sense of freedom that I can't describe, where I'm not afraid, because it's like, this is what I have, this is who I am.

Palmer continued, “I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, ‘Yo, we about to do this.'

"And it made me feel so strong because after having a baby you are kind of beat down a little bit.

“But with the love that I feel at home I just say, ‘girl, we about to make this work.’ It transformed me into someone else.”

The 'Scream Queens' star has found parenthood to be such an "exceptional" experience, she joked she is “probably going to have about 12 kids.”

She added: “It's so exceptional. I mean, for anybody that doesn't want it your life is fabulous if that's not what you want and if you do want it, get ready for a ride because it is a blessing beyond a blessing. I'm probably going to have about 12 kids, don't play with it now.”

Keke loves nothing more than to hear her son giggle and would "do anything" to make Leo laugh.

She said: “I’m goofy as hell. I'm always doing jokes, making him laugh trying to see if he has a funny sense, you know, what’s his sense of humour like. He loves when I get goofy with him. I mean I will roll up on the floor and do anything to make him laugh.”