Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's spirit paid a visit to her sister, six months after she died.

The 45-year-old socialite died in her sleep at her London home in 2017 due to a perforated ulcer and peritonitis and her heartbroken older sister Santa Montefiore, 53, has revealed that Tara appeared on her bed, six months after her death.

Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper, Santa explained: "Perhaps most wonderfully, I once saw my sister, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who passed away in 2017. I didn't know what a profound gift it is to be able to see those who have died until I saw her.

"I had gone to bed every night hoping that she would visit me, but nothing happened for months. I lamented the fact that, now I'm older and my life is busier, my paranormal experiences are rare. I wondered whether I would ever see her.

"Then, six months after her death, I was stirred from sleep by someone sitting by my bed. It was Tara.

"Wearing a baby pink T-shirt, she looked like she was 18 again — glossy, happy, radiating love and excitement. She hated anything to do with ghosts when she was alive, and hated me talking about them, so she was probably finding it funny that she had come to me as a spirit. My husband, sleeping by my side, was unaware of the amazing visitation.

"I didn't try to speak to her — I didn't want to slip out of range, which can happen if I get excited, a bit like a radio dial moving off the mark — I just enjoyed her presence. I felt a deep and expanding love in my chest, and immense joy at finally being reunited.

"I never got to say goodbye to her when she died, because her death was unexpected, so I felt I was being given a chance to tell her, without words, that I loved her and missed her.

"Eventually, she faded, but as I fell asleep, I was left with her wonderful energy, which stayed with me for the following few days, and a profound feeling of gratitude."

And, Santa revealed she knows the visitation was real as Tara was buried in a baby pink T-shirt, which only her mother was aware of.

She explained: "The following morning I called my mother to tell her, knowing it would give her comfort. My mother listened with interest, then told me that she had chosen to bury Tara in a baby pink T-shirt. No one else knew about that but Mum.

"I know that Tara chose to appear like that so Mum knew I wasn't making it up — and Tara would have known that I wouldn't doubt what I saw. Spirits do like to give you some kind of evidence so you don't wake in the morning and write it off as a dream.

"I've seen and sensed Tara various times since and am always so grateful to have this ability. I know there is no death. We simply go home."