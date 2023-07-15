James Wan and Jason Blum want to make a series of movies based on video games.

The ‘Insidious’ director is a “big gamer” and with the merger of his company Atomic Monster with Jason's Blumhouse Productions imminent their intention is to bring numerous console and PC titles to the big screen.

Horror game 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' is their first adaptation and it is being released in October 2023.

In an interview with website DiscussingFilm, Blum, 54, said: "Well, I think the right video games make great source material for movies. I mean, you saw that even with ['The Super Mario Bros. Movie']. It’s a different genre, but it was an amazingly successful movie. And I certainly hope that’s the case [with 'Five Nights at Freddy’s']. James is actually a big gamer and we have a games division of our company that we’ve been working on. I’m definitely looking forward to finding more games that are popular and that we could turn into horror movie."

Blum insists that the merger of the two production companies is great news for horror fans because they will be able to release more movies more frequently.

He said: "For the fans, I think the good news is, instead of one movie every couple of years, it’ll be [new movies] every year. "Some movies will be more Atomic Monster, some movies will be more Blumhouse. But both of the company’s DNA will be in all of our movies. I think that will, ultimately, make for better movies for the fans and more of them."

In the joint interview, Wan - who created 'The Conjuring' and 'Insidious' franchises - added: "I agree with that. You know, the fact that we can kind of help each other out on our separate projects and still come together on the ones that we’re working on together is what makes this a very interesting and unique sort of collaboration."