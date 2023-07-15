Carmen Electra says joining a ‘Baywatch’ reboot would be “so much fun”.

The 51-year-old actress, who starred as lifeguard Lani McKenzie on the hit show which ran from 1989 to 2000, added she would always be up for signing up to reprise the role after years of rumours it could make a TV comeback.

She told Fox News: “It’s been mentioned to me and I always say, of course, because it would be so much fun to come back.

“I mean, just going back and doing the reunion in Hawaii was so much fun.”

She added about her time on the show alongside co-stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson: “We went through a lot in LA.

“Much respect to the entire cast that worked for many, many years on that show, because it’s wild.

“You would get sucked under in a wave and, you know, we had to dive off this boat, and we’re running on the sand and our feet would be hot.

“It’s a lot. It doesn’t seem like it is, but when you get down, and really do it and want it to look very authentic… it was a crazy time.”

Carmen became a household name after training professionally as a dancer with hopes of touring as a “backup dancer for Janet Jackson” – and being spotted by Prince.

She was recording demos with Capitol Records when she caught the eye of the music icon who was putting together an all-girl group at the time.

Carmen added about the stroke of luck: “He wanted to sign me and literally got me out of my deal at Capitol, and I was off and running, just like, ‘Wow, this is crazy. This is my life right now.’

“It was almost hard to believe. I just remember showing up and there was a purple limo that picked me up at the airport. I got in the limo and his brother Duane was driving, and Duane was just security.

“I guess Prince said, ‘Take her shopping. Get her some clothes.’ It was about creating our music and what I was going to do with it.

“It was really such a creative avenue and just a way for me to get over my fears, to become fearless. It was a blast.”