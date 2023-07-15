Rita Ora has admitted it was difficult to watch her friends get married and have babies while she was still single.

The 32-year-old singer and actress tied the knot with director Taika Waititi, 47, last year but revealed waiting to find true love was difficult as her friends moved on without her.

On her new track 'Waiting For You', Rita sings: “I’d had enough, given up, watched all my friends get married — lonely under the chandelier.

"Always kept up my guard, wasn’t ready for love. . . just a beat in my heart with no use.”

And, speaking to The Sun newspaper about the song, Rita explained: "It wasn’t metaphorically. This is literally how I felt.

"A couple of my friends had been like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant’ or ‘Oh gosh, I’m getting married’.

“Life is happening and everyone is getting older and I felt like it was something that is very relatable.

“People think, ‘Oh well, what about me?’ I thought it was a vulnerable and insightful position for me."

Rita revealed she wanted to be honest with her fans and she believes that other women will connect with her story.

She said: "I think it connects us — especially girls and women and the social pressure we feel we have to reach."

“I wanted to be blunt and honest. I knew that if I wanted to do this then I really had to do this — not like half-heartedly. It took a lot of guts.

“I am really proud that I have done it. I was writing the things I was going through at the same time.

“I was actually getting married then writing about it. I was living through it. It is an album diary.”