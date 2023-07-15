Marketa Vondrousova vowed to celebrate with a new tattoo after becoming the first unseeded Ladies' Singles champion at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old Czech ace made tennis history at the All England Club after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in straight sets in Saturday's (15.07.23) Centre Court showpiece and says she and her coach will honour the triumph with body ink.

Speaking in the post-match ceremony, Vondrousova said: "I made a bet with my coach that if I won a Grand Slam he's going to get one also. I think we'll go tomorrow.

"I think I'm going to have some beer. It's been an exhausting few weeks."

Vondrousova's remarkable victory has extra poignancy as she and her husband Stepan Simek will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday (16.07.23).

The star - who was presented with the winner's trophy by Catherine, Princess of Wales - said: "It's amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary."

Vondrousova had not been expecting to go far at Wimbledon and her husband had stayed at home in the Czech Republic to look after their cat before dashing to London to lend his support.

However, there was heartbreak for runner-up Ons Jabeur as her hopes of becoming the first African and Arab Grand Slam champion were once again dashed.

The tearful star, who also suffered defeat to Elena Rybakina in last year's final, said: "I think this is the most painful loss of my career so far. First, I wanna say congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing win. You are an amazing player and I know you had a lot of injuries so I’m very happy for you.

"I don’t know, it’s just going to be a tough day for me today but I’m not going to give up and I’m going to come back stronger. It’s an amazing tournament for me I wish I continued until the end I wanna thank my team for always believing in me and we’re going to make it one day, I promise you."