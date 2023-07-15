Prince William has bought an electric scooter to travel around the Windsor estate.

The 41-year-old royal is said to be using the environmentally-friendly two-wheeled vehicle for quick trips across the vast royal land to see his father King Charles.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King.

"It's a two-or-three-mile round trip from his family home at Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it's easier by scooter than car or walking."

E-scooter sales have risen sharply in recent years, although they are only legal for use on private land - as William does.

The Prince of Wales has previously described his love of motorbikes and he even rode on one in London on the eve of his wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2011.

However, he has to put the brakes on the hobby since becoming a parent.

Speaking at the Isle of Man TT Races in 2018, William - who has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with Catherine - said: "I’m a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else."

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their children on a surprise outing to the world's largest military air show on Friday (14.07.23).

The family braved heavy rain as they paid a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.

But the wet weather didn't dampen their enthusiasm, with William and Catherine sporting broad smiles as they were greeted by Wing Commander Will Essex.

The family shook hands with senior members of the RAF before being escorted up the ramp of a C-17 transporter plane, which was used to carry Queen Elizabeth's coffin before her funeral last September.